The Lagos State Government on Tuesday, called for more input and collaboration of stakeholders in the review of its policy on education, to capture current realities and global best practises.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the call at a Stakeholders Engagement Forum on the Review of the Lagos State Policy on Education organised by the Ministry of Education in Lagos.

She said that non-governmental organisations, civil societies, parents, traditional leaders, religious leaders, educationists and development partners had a role to play in the quest for quality education in the state.

According to her, the society’s quest for sustainable growth and development in all sectors is anchored on the guarantee of effective and efficient education sector.

”The state government realised the need to review the education policy in the state which was last reviewed in 1998.

”There are emerging issues in the sector and there is the need to update and re-align the old policy with current realities and global best practises.

”The new policy will seek to inculcate appropriate knowledge, attitudes, values and skills for individual, state and national development.

“A review committee was constituted in January 2016 to provide a functional framework for the delivery of effective, efficient and access to inclusive education.

”We will appreciate your continued collaboration and cooperation to achieve our collective aim of making education very effective and efficient for the benefit of our dear state,” she said.

Adebule who also doubles as the Commissioner for Education pledged that the ministry would justify the huge investment on education by the Ambode led-administration.

”The Lagos State budget for education in the last three years have been huge, in particular, the current year’s education budget stands at 12.07 per cent; the third largest in the 2018 budget.

”This is a clear demonstration of this administration’s desire to ensure accelerated growth in the education sector and expand access to quality education in the state.

”To justify this huge investment, the ministry has positioned itself to continuously invent sustainable strategies and structures that meet global trends,” she said.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Education Policy Review: The Journey So Far’, Prof. Peter Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary National Universities Commission (NUC), said that the policy document should promote creativity on how students could address new challenges of the 21st century.

”After a critical look the document, it has provision for contemporary issues as well as future directions for education in Lagos.

”It can stand side by side with the policy of Finland which has the best education system that provides equal opportunities for all citizens.

”The success of this document does not rest on government alone; I urge all stakeholders to cooperate with the ministry in the final compilation of this document,” he said.

Some of the stakeholders suggested that the status of teacher be spelt out in the document as the key drivers of quality education.

They also suggested that the rights and privileges of private school owners be specified in the document to allow them key in fully into the policy implementation.

Earlier, Mr Adebunmi Adekanye, Permanent Secretary of the ministry said that the state government’s commitment at raising the standard in the education sector prompted the policy review.