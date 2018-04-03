Some clerics and residents of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on Tuesday commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for massive road projects that have brought rapid development to the area.

They spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the inauguration of two bridges and 19 roads around Lagos-Ogun boundary in the council area on Monday.

The two bridges are the New Aiyetoro Bridge in Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area and the New Ikola Road with bridge (old Odo Obasanjo Bridge), both in Alimosho LGA.

Some of the 19 roads are Ikola Road (from Ipaja/Command to Ilo River); Ogunseye Road (from Ajasa/Command to Ikola Road); Oko Filling Road (from AIT to Ilo River) and Osenatu Ilo road (from Ibari Road to Ilo River).

Others include Amikanle Road (from AIT to Ogunseye Road); Aina Aladi Road (from AIT to Ilo River) and Aiyetoro Road (from New Market/Ishefun Road intersection to Ilo River).

The Chief Imam of Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Alhaji Raji Ajani, said that many roads in Alimosho were not motorable before the government changed the situation.

“For the first time in Agbado Oke-Odo, this place is beautiful; we welcome this massive road construction project. May Almighty Allah bless Gov. Ambode,’’ he said.

In his comments, a Senior Pastor, Dr Josiah Ayodele, who represented the Agbado Oke-Odo Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), also expressed appreciation to the government for transforming the council area.

Also, Chief Ayoola Adeyinfa, the Chairman, Ikola Community Forum, thanked the state government for opening up the community with access roads.

Adeyinfa, however, said that the influx of people in the area was overstretching the public facilities.

He appealed to the state government to establish more schools, healthcare centres and a police station in the area.

“There is only one Police Station and it is at Meiran; it is too far from this place.

“So, we need one here, because of increase in population and crime rate,’’ he told NAN.

Commenting, Mr Olamilekan Adegbola, a grassroots football coach in Isoto area of Amikanle, said that the roads had increased the property value and population of the areas.

“I live at Iyamu Street in Isoto and I am happy with the new connectivity of roads here.

“More people are relocating here now from Lagos Island because this area is now beautiful.

“Business is also booming while the road network is superb and life generally has improved,’’ Adegbola said.

Alhaja Barakat Ajijola, a resident of Mike Ayibe Street in Amikanle, commended the state governor for the construction of roads network in the area.

Ambode while inaugurating the roads and bridges, said that the state was “connecting over 60 communities in a new economy’’ to fulfill his campaign promise to the people of Alimosho.

The projects were handled by Visible Construction Ltd and completed within one year.