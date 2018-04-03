Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed Prof. Abiodun Falodun, as the acting Rector of the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Usen.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, in Benin on Tuesday.

Obaseki said that the appointment of Prof. Falodun was with immediate effect.

He directed the outgoing Rector, Patience Omosigho Edoimioya, to handover the administration of the institute and its property to the new rector.

Falodun, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, until his appointment, was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, at the University of Benin.

He had his Bachelor and Postgraduate education in Pharmacy at the University of Benin.

Falodun, a Fulbright scholar, has held several academic and administrative positions at the University of Benin, as well as, postdoctoral research positions in U.S, Japan, China, Germany, and many other countries.