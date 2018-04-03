The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) has initiated a programme, “Nigeria, let the youths arise’’ to foster unity among the children from the diverse sphere of Nigeria.

The Kubwa Parish 1, of the Church is also using programme to spur youths to pray for the good of Nigeria, a country currently sharply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

Pastor Joshua Olabiyi, the Shepherd in charge of the church, made the call in Abuja at the end of its one week activities marking 69th anniversary of juvenile harvest thanksgiving service of the church.

Olabiyi also stressed the need for all Nigerian youths to show love among one another and live in harmony irrespective of the divide.

He said that since the youths are the leaders of tomorrow, there was the need to show love, understanding and work for the betterment of Nigeria.

He cited some chapters of the Holy Bible to buttress his call especially Ephesians 6:1-3; Proverb 30:17 and Proverb 23:22-26,

He also urged the youths not only to respect their parents but all elders.

Olabiyi said that parents, as the physical guardians of the children, should monitor the activities of their kids, wards, the type of friends they keep as well as their behaviour.

“The youths needed God`s guidance so that the future of Nigeria will not be kept in the hands of people of questionable characters,“ he said.

He, however, prayed to God for a change in the present situation of things in Nigeria.

“What Nigeria is passing through now would fizzle out by the end of this year. As from next year, things will start taking shape by God’s grace,“ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Celestial Church of Christ celebrates its annual Juvenile harvest every first Sunday in the month of June.

The Church also came into existence on September 29, 1947.