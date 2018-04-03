Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, says he will continue to bring into his government people with the courage to caution him when he goes wrong.

He made the remarks while swearing-in a new Special Adviser, Malam Bashir Ruwan-godiya, and three Shariah Court Judges on Tuesday in Katsina.

The judges sworn-in were Saidu Usman, Muhammad Lawal and Mustapha Sani.

Mr Masari said he appreciates constructive criticisms and was ready to make amends where necessary in running the affairs of the state.

According to him, the attitude has assisted him in providing good leadership to people of the state.

The governor pledged that the administration would continue to maintain an open door policy and carry everyone along, as the state strives for greatness.

Mr Masari charged the appointees to discharge their duties diligently and fear Allah in all they do.

“The government has done the needful by putting the right people in the right position, I am reminding you that there will be another judgement awaiting you in the hereafter.

“So, I am urging you to ensure that you always guide your conscience in the discharge of your duties,” he added.