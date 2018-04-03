The Police in Jigawa say 60 persons are in possession of pump action rifles in the state.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Bala Sanci, confirmed this while fielding questions from newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Sanci said no one could possess such gun without the approval of Mr President. He called on people in possession of such guns to immediately surrender them to the command.

“We have the list, names and addresses of sixty people who are in possession of pump action guns in Jigawa.

“The time given to such people with illegal firearms to surrender them has elapsed and these sixty people are yet to surrender theirs.

“And our task force team will soon embark on forceful recovery of such arms,” he warned.

The commissioner said that such people were in illegal possession of pump action guns, pointing out only the President could give license for people to own such guns.

Sanci, therefore, urged such people to voluntarily surrender the guns to the police. “We are calling on people having these pump action guns in the state to voluntarily surrender them to us.

“We have their names and addresses so they should just voluntarily surrender them before our task force team embarks on forceful recovery of such arms,” he warned.