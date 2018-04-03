The Caretaker Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja chapter, Mrs. Princess Frank-Chukwuani, on Tuesday described the late Winnie Mandela as a “significant pillar” who contributed immensely to South Africa’s emancipation.

Frank-Chukwuani made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

The South African anti-apartheid activist, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died peacefully on Monday aged 81, following a long illness.

“She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” Victor Dlamini, a family spokesman said in a statement.

Frank-Chukwuani described Winnie as a Colossus, saying she was a courageous woman who would be remembered and cherished for her defiant role in the struggle and liberation of South Africans against apartheid.

“Whether you like her or not, she remains a role model to most women in Africa as she conquered most of the challenges and betrayals she faced in her life with utmost selflessness, putting her people first before herself.

“As human, she made mistakes, but was still respected as a significant Pillar of the new South Africa. May God grant her soul eternal rest and may perpetual light shine upon her,” she said.

Also commenting, Mrs Ireti Ade-Oyinleye, the President, Complete Woman Foundation, said that the late Winnie Mandela fought and stood for what she believed in.

Ade-Oyinleye said that the late South African anti-apartheid heroine was a courageous woman.

“Although, she had her ‘dark sides’, but she would not be forgotten for the role she played in the fight against apartheid in South Africa,” she said.

NAN reports that Winnie, born on Sept. 26, 1936, was the ex-wife of the late South African President, Nelson Mandela, who died on December 5, 2013.