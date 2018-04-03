The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reportedly written to the former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala inviting her to explain how the sum of $250million of the $500million recovered from the family of the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, was withdrawn.

Recall that the sum of $250million was released to the office of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, after a request of $300million purportedly billed to fight Boko-Haram terrorist in 2015.

In view of the above, the Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Magu on Monday wrote to Dr. Okonjo-Iweala inviting her to explain how the money was released.

The letter according to the ‘Nation’ reads, “Following preliminary findings, a strong recommendation was made to the Acting EFCC chairman for an interactive session with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“Magu has approved the invitation of the ex-minister. We have dispatched a letter of invitation to her. We are hopeful that she will respond.

“Her presence is necessary because there were issues about the $250million released especially why $36,155,000 (N13,015,800 billion) was withdrawn in cash.

“She needs to assist the EFCC team on what became of the balance of $250million which was yet to be traced.

“She has to explain why some of the funds were diverted to extraneous matters including media services, opinion polls and personal matters.”