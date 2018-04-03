Mr Uchenna Okafor, a lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly, has urged the state Ministry of Public Utilities and Water Resources to initiate projects to ensure provision of basic amenities.

Okafor, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Utilities and Water Resources, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Tuesday.

He said that the committee would ensure the ministry discharged its functions through effective oversight functions.

The All Peoples Grand Alliance (APGA) lawmaker, representing Ayahmelum Constituency, said that the ministry owed the people of the state a great deal of service and promised to ensure that its budget was implemented for their benefit.

He said that the state government was committed to providing the people with electricity, water supply and effective fire service.

Okafor said that the committee had been interfacing with the ministry to ensure that social amenities got to the remotest villages in the state.

According to him, the Commissioner for Public Utilities and Water Resources, Mr Obi Nwankwo, has pledged the ministry’s commitment to work with the committee to provide the people with the best service.

Okafor urged the management and staff of the ministry to be alive to their responsibilities to achieve the desired aim of the state government.

He reiterated his commitment in giving quality representation to his constituents and the state at large.