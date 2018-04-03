Two educationists on Monday called for a complete overhaul of the educational curriculum to place more emphasis on science and technology.

Mr Elvis Otobo and Mr Kenny Ogungbemi made the call in separate lectures at the International Youth Summit, organised by the International Summit of Leaders, held on Monday in Lagos.

The theme of the summit is “Benefits of Education and Technologies for Youths in Africa”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the International Summit of Leaders, with headquarters based in Netherland.

Otobo, Head, Media and Public Relations at the Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, said there was an urgent need for African countries to review their education curriculum at all levels to reflect the trend in science and technology.

According to him, African leaders are not doing well in terms of investment in the development of the educational system, especially in Nigeria.

“The curriculum we are using is outdated, particularly in Nigeria.

“There is no new discovery in what we are teaching our children.

“Africa is not lacking intellect, we only have the policy problem.

“Our leaders are not investing in what will aid development,’’ Otobo said.

He decried the situation in Nigeria, where youths are made to learn under unfavourable conditions.

“Most of our students are being made to learn under unfavourable conditions and you expect them to learn.

“Our leaders must wake up to realise and treat education as the key element to human development.

“We need to expose our youths to science and technology education to be able to drive the continental, and indeed, national development.’’

He said that the Nigerian Government should create the enabling environment and provide adequate infrastructure to enable the relevant educational bodies to bridge the gap in our technological development.

In his own presentation, Ogungbemi urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the benefits of science and technology to contribute their quota to the nation’s development.

Ogungbemi, Chief Executive Officer of the Inspection and Facility Management Services Limited, also advised Nigerian youths to take advantage of the internet and social media to make a meaningful contribution to the economic development of the country.

He urged them to acquire science and technological skills to become self-reliant rather than depending on the government’s jobs.

The educationist noted that the future of science and technology was in the hands of the Nigerian youths to enable them to bring about change and development.

“The advent of technology has made everything including information readily available to us.

“The future of science and technology is now in the hands of Nigerian youths.

“Youths need to stop complaining about what is not working and start working on ways to search for right information and harness it to develop the country.

“Science and technology will help change your vision, but as long as you don’t have a vision, you will continue to be a complainer.

“The difference between the poor and the rich is information and how they use it.

“Information is power but how we use it determines the usefulness of it,’’ Ogungbemi said.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Mr Olufemi Rasheed, President of the International Youth Summit, spoke on the benefits of the science and technology education, which he said, African youths must embrace.

Rasheed said the objective of the summit was to discuss issues that would secure the future of African countries.

According to him, Nigeria is in serious need of development in the areas of education, health, environment, technology, employment, leadership and economic empowerment

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the event an award of Excellence was conferred on Mr Otobo in recognition of his contribution to human capital development.