The Katsina State government has so far spent about N800 million on the electrification of rural communities in the state this year.

The Director-General, Media and Publicity to the State Government, Malam Ibrahim Muazzam, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Katsina.

Malam Ibrahim Muazzam noted that the contracts cut across all Local Government Areas in the state.

He listed the electrification projects to include the installation of transformers in Mashi town at the cost of over N14 million and the completion of the electricity sub-station in Kankara town at the cost of over N22 million.

He said Bagaruwa town in Mani Local Government Area was also connected to the national grid at the cost of over N14 million while two 300KVA transformers were installed at Dabai and Magogo in Danja Local Government Area.

Others include the installation of four 300KVA transformers in Batagarawa town, Kaukai, Sabon Kwalbati and Jino all in Batagarawa Local Government Area.

The DG Media noted that contracts worth about one billion Naira was awarded for constituency electrification projects across the 34 Local Government Areas of the State, as over N300 million has already been paid as mobilization fees to the contractors.

He said these efforts were aimed at improving the standard of living if rural dwellers in all nooks and crannies of the state.