Dr Bala Muhammed, a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communications in Bayero University, Kano, has called for involvement of self help groups in fighting drug abuse in the country.

The lecturer made the call, on Monday, while presenting a paper at a one day youth summit organised by Hamisu Magaji Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation, at Mambayya House in Kano.

The summit was geared towards waking the youths up and prepare them for meaningful leadership.

Muhammed said that the northern part of the country had been afflicted with the menace of drug abuse which, he said, had left the youths of the area in shamble.

He added that the government, despite its many agencies, could not fight the menace alone.

According to him, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, in spite of its efforts, still needs the guidance of locals to fish out the culprits.

The don also said that the illicit drugs were brought into Kano by unknown individuals whom he appealed to the government to fish out.

In his opening remarks, the coordinator of the foundation, Malam Hamisu Magaji, said the foundation was set up as a platform to prepare the youths for a meaningful leadership.

Magaji, who explained that the Nigerian society suffers high level of unemployment, especially among the youths, said that youths needed a forum to empower them and make them self reliant.

“We, at Hamisu Magaji Foundation, believe in good governance and meaningful leadership,” he said