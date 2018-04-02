The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yobe State has organized special prayers for the release of the only Christian girl still held captive by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Recall that Leah Sheribu who was abducted along other school girls at Government Girls Science Technical College Dapchi on the 19th February, 2018 was however not released by the insurgents following her refusal to denounce Christianity as her faith.

The prayer session which was well attended by the Christian community across the state also had Leah’s mother, Mrs. Rebecca Sheribu who travelled all the way from Dapchi to Damaturu for the prayers.

Apart from the sober mood of worshippers in the church, special prayers from different ministers were offered for the quick release of the girls from her abductors.

Many worshippers carried placards with various inscriptions calling on governments and those involved in the negotiations for the release of Leah. Some placards the Dapchi Girls to urgently intervene in the return of the only girl still in captivity.

The chairperson of the Women wing of CAN in Yobe state Mrs. Margaret Ajayi lamented the pains that Leah’s parents are going through especially after her mates were released and she was held behind.

As parents, its relally heartbroken that your child is in the hands of people you don’t trust. Our prayers is for the girl to be released unconditionally to the parents,” Mrs. Ajayi said.

One of the officiating ministers, Rev Mathias Bala said “anything above mankind should be table for God’s intervention,” while calling on government of President Mohammadu Buhari to do his on part in ensuring the safe release of the girl.

The CAN secretary, Yobe State Chapter, Pastor Bright Ogbanisigbe praised the proactive role the government played in security the freedom of Leah’s schoolmates while asking same to be done for her.

In an interaction with journalists Leah’s mother Rebecca Sharibu expressed her profound appreciations to all Nigerians and the entire world for standing by the family since the abduction of her daughter. She called on the authorities to without delay work towards securing her daughters freedom.

“I am please because of the prayers being offered by Nigerians and across the world for the release of my daughter. I am indeed grateful and May God hear all our supplications and bring her back well and hearty.

“I solicits for immediate intervention of the federal government to as a matter of consideration ensure the return of my daughter just as those that have been returned and united with their families.

“We are grateful for those that are praying for her. And we pray that God will bring her back safe and alive.

“All the time they said she would be return were all lies.

“I am begging government, the same way they brought back the other girls should be the same way they should bring back Leah. For Boko Haram, God should touch their hearts to bring back my daughter safe.

“The day I heard Leah was to returned and it turned out to be lies, I have never slept since then. They drove everyone from town that they are bringing my daughter even the people that went to greet me had to rush out of the house,” Mrs. Sharibu informed.