Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Monday described the Boko Haram insurgents’ Sunday night attack on communities in Jere Local Government Area of the state as “sad and inhumane”.

Shetiima told newsmen when he visited the over 80 victims of the attack on treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri that the attack indicated high level of atrocities committed by the insurgents.

“It is very sad which no any sensible human being could inflict on another person; such level of dexterity, such level of atrocity but this is a war between light and darkness, and in the fullness of time truth shall always triumph over falsehood.

“We have repeatedly said they have been sufficiently decimated and these decimated monsters berks in the oxygen of publicity they are targeting soft targets, senselessly and criminally opening fire on innocent souls.

“Yesterday, we witnessed that very sad episode, we will continue to intensify our efforts to safeguard life and property, and we are talking with security agencies that are doing their utmost best to secure the state.

“Appreciable progress has been made but such hiccups are inevitable. I will visit the communities to see what measures need to be put in place to forestall future occurrence,” he said.

Shettima assured that the state government would provide free treatment to the victims and provide necessary support during their period of recuperation.

The governor also condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Police in Borno had confirmed 20 persons killed and 84 others wounded in the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, disclosed that five mutilated corpses of male suicide bombers were recovered and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) vests were diffused by men of the command at the scene of the attack.