A Benin based legal practitioner, Ferdinand Orbih, has accused the federal government of plotting to arm twist the judiciary by labeling people as looters of public fund.

Orbih said the publication of the supposed looters was a strong statement from the FG that it either has no confidence in the process initiated in court or it is calculated to arm twist the judiciary to get conviction at all costs.

In a press statement issued to newsmen in Benin City, Orbih said it was irresponsible for the Federal Government to label as looters, persons who are undergoing trial over corruption allegations.

Orbih stated that such persons were presumed innocent until proven otherwise, by the Constitution the President swore to uphold.

According to the statement, “It does appear that the Federal Government does not understand what the rule of law entails or the dynamics of due process. The case against Nenadi Usman is still pending in court. The Federal Government that has labelled her as a looter of public funds is yet to prove the allegations against her in court.

“The publication by the government portends grave danger to democracy and the rule of law. Surely, there will be a legal response to this Executive gross misbehaviour.”