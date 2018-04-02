Former Vice President and chieftain of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said he received with shock reports of deaths of several persons with scores injured following yet another attack on Maiduguri by insurgents.

The former Vice President said he was concerned by senseless attacks on innocent citizens even after reports that government has opened window of talks on the prospects of a ceasefire with Boko Haram.

Atiku Abubakar said that the continued violence especially in and around Maiduguri is mind-numbing.

While acknowledging the role of the military in averting even more deaths from the attack, the former Vice President stressed that intelligence gathering and sharing by all security agencies is of the essence if we must stem the attacks with all its attendant loss to lives and property.

Atiku Abubakar expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the bereaved even as he prayed for the repose of their souls.