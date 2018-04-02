A detachment of soldiers have freed Joshua Lidani, senator representing Gombe south, from youth who held him hostage.

Lidani was held hostage on Monday after he visited the headquarters of Balanga local government area of Gombe.

The youth accused the senator of abandoning them since he got elected in 2015 and demanded that he account for his stewardship.

He was then forced to take refuge at the residence of the traditional ruler of Talasse.

According to an online medium, soldiers were called to rescue the senator after the protesters forced the police to retreat to a distance.

One of the protesters simply identified as John said the soldiers shot into the air to disperse the protesters.

“Even the soldiers were at first confronted by the protesters when they arrived and sought to free the senator,” John reportedly said.

“His car is still parked where he left it, and I don’t know how he intends to pick it later, unless if he has given it to the emir.”

On Saturday, Garba Julde, member representing Bali/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba in the house of representatives, was attacked.

His constituents reportedly hurled stones at the lawmaker for allegedly abandoning them.