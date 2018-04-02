Kano State House of Assembly has concluded plans to include former principal officers of the House in the ongoing amendment of the pension act.

The House had commenced process to amend the state law that provided pension and gratuity for former governors and their deputies.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance raised by a member of the House, Alhaji Labaran Madari.

The Speaker of the House, Abdullahi Yusuf Atta, said the amendment became necessary because of the fact that most of the governors and their deputies are gainfully engaged at the end of their tenure.

He said the inclusion of lawmakers in the arrangement is vital considering their contributions to the state.

He said: “Honestly you would be so surprise when you see some of our colleagues that had served as lawmakers in bad living conditions. So when they are included, even if it is N20,000 or N30,000 it will go a long way to support them.

“You can imagine I was a lawmaker in 1999 and 2011 and presently the Speaker of the House. In this situation I will not benefit from the arrangement until l am out of the House.”