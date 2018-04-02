The Abia State Government has announced that it has deployed medical response team at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Umuahia, the state capital to contain the outbreak of Lassa fever at the hospital.

This was disclosed by the Information Commissioner, Chief John Okiyi, in a Press Release on Monday, adding that prophylactic treatment of others who may have come in contact with the victims (doctor and baby) have began.

Recall that a Pediatric female doctor, Dr. Mrs. Ndukwu Chizaram died at Irua Specialist Hospital after she had been infected by a Lassa fever carrier patient at the Children Emergency section of the hospital.

The release while calling on Abians to ensure that they maintain clean and sanitary environment at all times, it also stated that the government has enough drugs and there is no cause for panic as the disease can be successfully treated, especially if diagnosed early.

Parts of the release read “Abia state government is aware of the reported outbreak of Lassa Fever at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Umuahia.

“The state Ministry of health is working with the authorities of FMC to ensure full containment of the disease and prophylactic treatment of others who may have come in contact with the victims.

“We have fully deployed all our emergency medical response systems to instantly ensure full containment and management of the outbreak.

“The government wishes to call on members of the public to be vigilant and report all suspected cases to the nearest medical facility in the state.

“All those who had contact with the child, suspected to be the index case, and the medical practitioner who lost her life, should report to FMC Umuahia immediately for further review.

“Drugs for treatment of Lassa Fever are available in the state in good quantities and there is no cause for panic as the disease can be successfully treated, especially if diagnosed early.

“Members of the public are advised to ensure that they maintain clean and sanitary environment at all times.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of the two identified victims of this sad and unfortunate outbreak. May God be with them at this time and always.”