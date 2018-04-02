Food Hygiene Initiative of Nigeria (FHIN) has called on the Federal Government and policy makers to implement laws and policies that will guarantee food safety in the country.

Mr Nicholas Karimu, FHIN’s Director General, made the call in Abuja during the graduation of 350 of its officers on Food Preservation, Administration and Safety Practices.

Karimu said the three-week training was conducted at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Academy (NSCDC), Sauka, Airport Road, Abuja.

“We want the government, especially the policy makers, to make laws and policies that can guarantee food safety in the country.

“The bill seeks among other things the provision for the protection, promotion and fulfillment of the rights of Nigerians to have access to safe food and water.

“We therefore call on our lawmakers to give the bill a quick hearing and passage,” he said.

He said such laws and policies were long overdue, adding that if implemented, it would go a long way in promoting confidence in foods produced in the country.

The director-general said the essence of the training was to educate and train food handlers, operators and administrators of the hygiene and safety practices across the country.

According to him, the overall goal of food hygiene initiative is the achievement of safety practices to prevent food related diseases.

In his remark, Dr Idris Musa, representing the Director-General of NAFDAC congratulated the officers for their commitment and zeal during the training.

He added that his organisation (NAFDAC) would work hand in hand with the FHIN officers to ensure food safety and handling in the country.

Musa Abdul, speaking on behalf of other trainees, thanked the organisation for the successful completion of the training and promised that they would be good ambassador of food hygiene initiative in the country.