No fewer than 15 persons including a soldier were killed in Sunday night attacks near Maiduguri by Boko Haram, says the Nigerian military.

The insurgents attempted to enter Maiduguri at about 8:10p.m. on Sunday evening, firing into the city through the Cashew Plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages, but their attempts were frustrated by military troops in nearly an hour gun battle.

Spokesman, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the insurgents subsequently retreated into the two villages after military troops killed six of their men.

“The insurgents retreated and callously resorted to attacking locals who, reacting to the encounter were fleeing in confusion from Bille Shuwa and Alkaranti villages with Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device.

“Sadly, 15 persons including a soldier have so far been confirmed dead in the encounter, while about 83 persons who suffered varying degrees of injuries are receiving due medical attention,” he said.