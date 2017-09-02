Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says the welfare and well being of residents, irrespective of their location within the state, remains the utmost concern of his administration.

Ambode said this on Saturday at the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

He assured the residents that this would be without prejudice to their ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.

According to the governor, the annual celebration signifies the triumph of faith and the assurance that the Almighty Allah will always open ways for those who have absolute trust in His grace.

Ambode also urged Muslims to sustain their good acts and behavior beyond the celebration.

“In this celebration,there is a great lesson for all of us especially as we strive to achieve the Lagos of our collective dream.

“We must remain hopeful and keep faith in the absolute power of Allah to turn our aspirations into reality.

“It is, however,very important for all of us to play our own part as Prophet Ibrahim did,” Ambode said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Alhaji Muslim Folami, said that the event was being celebrated in 20 local government areas of the state in accordance with the vision of an inclusive government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prayers were offered for the state and its residents by various Imams.