A former Niger Delta agitator, Amanyanabo of Okochiri Community in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom, has pledged commitment to ensure the existence of peace in the Niger Delta.

Tom state this while reacting to an online video clip posted by a militant group calling on him to make peace between it and the leaders in Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, the era of the use of arms as an instrument of seeking government attention was over.

Ateke maintained that he could not identify the faces of members of the militant group in the video.

“Ordinarily, I would not have given attention to the clip as I do not identify with criminals. But for the sake of records and integrity, I wish to state that I do not know the hoodlums in that video.

“As a peace ambassador, who ensures peace, love and development among youths, communities and the leaders, I don’t associate with arms–bearing individuals.

“I call on the youths not to allow themselves to be used as enemies of the society to cause crisis in communities. The time for using arms to get attention is over.

“If there is misunderstanding, the youths should approach the right channel to settle their problems,” he said.