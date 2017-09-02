The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has started the environmental impact assessment of the Makurdi floods with a view to arriving at the needs of the floods victims, and enable it adequately plan for their rehabilitation.

The Director General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, revealed this while inspecting the floods disaster prone areas like Idye village, Kanshio, Achusa, Welfair Quarters and communities along Makurdi-Gboko road.

Relief materials include, food stuffs, building materials and beddings as part of the immediate needs of the displaced persons.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently build more drainages as a dredge to River Benue.

The President had directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately mobilize personnel and resources to come to the aid of the victims of the flooding that occurred in Benue State which rendered many homeless.

He also noted that he would closely monitor the situation and will be receiving regular updates on the scale of the disaster, as well as the Federal Government’s humanitarian response.

He made this known on Thursday in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has received with great concern reports of the flooding in Benue State, displacing, from early estimates, more than 100,000 people.

“The President extends his sympathies to the Government and people of Benue State, and assures that the Federal Government will make available any assistance needed to enable the State Government and the affected communities cope with and surmount the impact of the flooding,” the statement added.