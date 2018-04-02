General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday urged Christians in leadership positions to shun corruption and promote paths of good conscience for others to follow.

Kumuyi made the appeal at the last day of the 2018 National Easter Retreat of the church at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

The cleric, who spoke through one of the church’s pastors and the camp commandant for the just concluded Easter retreat, Pastor Andrew Umoru, said only righteousness, would move the country forward.

The annual retreat, which commenced on March 29 and ended yesterday, had the theme: “Heirs of His Kingdom”.

Kumuyi maintained that the objective of the retreat was to teach Christians how to shine as light in whatsoever positions they found themselves.

“We have heard so much about corruption in Nigeria but we know that true Christianity brings the ultimate difference and that is what this retreat is all about. It is about teaching believers to shine as light and be different from the unbelievers because the corruption we are crying about in the nation is human-inflicted which requires repentance and holy living to arrest.” Christians should not embezzle money in their offices but live according to the testimony of Christ. Christians should have good conscience when they are in leadership positions. They should be able to deliver a different path to the nation.

“If we return to the Bible and the basis and the truth that the Bible teaches, we won’t be having all these problems we have been having because therein lies all the solutions. The Word of God is the Light unto the nation and righteousness exalts a nation so, if we return to the Word, the way it is; then, there will be less problems.”

The Lagos Moderator of the church, Pastor Bayo Oyeyemi, noted that the outpouring of the power of God at the retreat was because the participants prepared for the programme, adding “We see the excitement and the outpouring of the power of God upon the people of God. It didn’t just happen ordinarily but people were full of expectations, prayers and preparations. Nigerians should seek more of God and look unto Him because He is our Maker and we must put Him first. The solution to all crises in Nigeria is God. God didn’t create man with crisis, crisis is man-made and the solution is God.”