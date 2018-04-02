The convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos has been re-scheduled to hold from May 8 to May 11.

The Registrar of the institution, Dr Taiwo Ipaye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the week-long ceremony for the convocation of 2016/2017 academic session was earlier scheduled to begin on Feb. 19.

They were postponed because of the strike by no- academic staff.

“The university management is happy to announce a new date for the convocation ceremony.

“The schedule for the ceremony remains the same. The only additional thing is reception for retired professors, directors and registrars; it will take place on the last day, Friday, May 11, after Jumat prayers,” she said.

According to the registrar, Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State will deliver the convocation lecture on May 8.

“The lecture, with the theme: “Inclusion: The Path to a New Nation’’, previously scheduled for Feb. 19, would kick-start activities lined up for the ceremony,’’ she told NAN.

Ipaye said that an opening exhibition and the inauguration of the 12th Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, would, however, precede the lecture.

According to her, the main convocation ceremony will be held in two sessions (morning and afternoon) each day from May 9 to May 11.

The registrar said that award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and the announcement of prize winners for graduating students of Faculties of Education and Social Sciences would take place in the morning of May 9.

She said graduating students for the Faculties of Arts, Environmental Sciences and Sciences would be attended to in the afternoon of the same day.

According to Ipaye, on May 10, award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and announcement of prize winners for graduating students of the Faculties of Engineering, Law and Management Sciences will hold in the morning.

She said that graduating students of the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Pharmacy and the Distance Learning Institute would be awarded first degrees, diplomas and certificates in the afternoon of the same day.

Ipaye said that the ceremony would end on May 11 with congregation for the award of higher degrees of the School of Postgraduate Studies.

She said that on the same day, the Best Researcher Award and conferment of the Distinguished and Emeritus Professors would also hold.