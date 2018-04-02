The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Nsima Ekere, has assured Akwa Ibom people of a better tomorrow.

Ekere who stated this in an Easter message to commemorate the resurrection of Christ urged Akwa Ibom people to spread love and have faith of a better tomorrow.

“His crucifixion and resurrection should not lose its essence in our lives, as we celebrate this Easter”, Ekere said.

Mr Nsima Ekere is said to be nursing an ambition to contest the Akwa Ibom 2019 governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As a down-to-earth grassroot politician, he enjoys a large followership in the state and commands great political influence within the political configuration of Akwa Ibom State, having been involved in politics since the advent of the fourth republic. Many analysts are of the opinion that Ekere stands a much greater chance to win the APC governorship primary and election come 2019″, one of his ardent supporters, Mr Destiny Young, said when contacted.