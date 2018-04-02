The days of unchecked attacks on military locations might have ended going by the words of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Speaking during the Easter luncheon organised yesterday for airmen and officers of the Nigerian Air Force in the North-east theatre of operation, the CAS said the capacity of the air force to sniff out threat on military installations from afar has greatly improved.

The CAS, who was represented at the luncheon by the Air Task Force Commander Operation Lafiya Dole: Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo, said the air force would continue to assist the counter-insurgency operation in the North-east and see to it that the war is won.

He said: “We are ready to take out criminals that want to attack our (military) locations. I can tell you no one can escape our eagle eyes, our technology and the effectiveness of our men.”

He said the war on terrorism is still on and needs the commitment of everyone in the Theatre to win, urging all military officers to be vigilant and not rest on their oasis.

He urged Christians to embrace the spirit of sacrifice that the Easter season denote, he said: “Easter is a time Christian reflects on the sacrifice God pays in given himself as a sacrifice to safe humankind.”

He said the military should know that by calling, they are expected to pay sacrifice for the continued existence of their nation.