Mrs Kikelomo Edwards, an Alzheimer Disease International Ambassador for WHO, African Region, has called on the Federal Government to sensitise Nigerians on effective ways to manage dementia.

Edwards told newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that creating awareness on dementia would help to reduce the stigma attached to the condition.

Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability and severe enough to interfere with daily life.

According to her, the ailment is associated with old age, especially people between the ages of 65 and above.

“We have to be very vocal in raising awareness on dementia in our society.

“The stigma attached to dementia has caused so many people to mistreat their loved ones because they believe that the person has mental problem.

“It is also believed that the person suffering from the condition is a witch; this is a myth that needs to be corrected,” she said.

She, however, said that the problems associated with the condition could be addressed by educating affected families on best ways to communicate with persons with dementia.

Edwards, who assured affected families that they were not alone in the fight, advised them to speak out in order to get help.