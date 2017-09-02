The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Saturday said it spent over N2 billion distributing food items and condiments to IDPs in the last four years.

SEMA’s Chairman Alhaji Satomi Ahmad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Ahmad said that the amount went into procurement and distribution of foodstuffs, firewood, drugs and condiments to persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

He said that the gesture was to augment the Federal Government and development agencies’ efforts to support the displaced persons and address humanitarian crisis.

“Previously, the agency spent about N20 million on procurement and distribution of firewood alone to displaced households in the camps and liberated communities.

“The trend resulted in unprecedented upsurge in the demand and supply of firewood in the state.

“This also naturally resulted in depletion of forest resources and destruction of the environment which left us with no options than to start using charcoal,” he said.

Satomi said the choice of charcoal came with high cost as the initial funds for firewood went up astronomically.

The chairman said the agency had also concluded arrangements to de-worm and immunise all children in IDPs camps and liberated communities.

He said that the exercise was designed to protect children against diseases, reduce morbidity and mortality.

According to him, the agency had deployed nine mobile clinics to enhance rapid response and disaster management services in the state.