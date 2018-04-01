The Arewa Christians and Pastors Association has urged the Boko Haram insurgents to release their remaining hostage, Leah Sharibu.

Leah was one of the 110 female students at the Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, abducted by Boko Haram on February 19.

Describing her as “an ambassador of Jesus Christ in Nigeria and beyond,” ACIPA made the observation during a group visit with the Sharibu family on Saturday.

The President of ACIPA, Luke Shehu, also assured the family of the group’s support.

The delegation was led to the family house by the leadership of ECWA Church in Dapchi.

Shehu said, “Leah Sharibu is an ambassador of Jesus Christ in Nigeria and beyond.

“Our message and prayers on behalf of Trustees, Grand patrons, Patrons and members of ACIPA is encouragement and comfort from the Holy Spirit who gave Leah the courage not to renounce Christ for freedom from the terrorists.

“Her courage is a mark and testimony of Christian background and training from both parents.”

Shehu in an interview with The PUNCH said, “Leah’s mother from Biu in Borno State, received us on behalf of her husband (from Adamawa State).

“The Sharibu family was thankful to ACIPA and all Christian as well as other Nigerians who share in their travails and pains.

“She pleaded for the release of Leah her daughter.”