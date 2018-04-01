Most Rev. Samuel Abidoye, the Spiritual Father of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, has advised Nigerians to emulate the exceptional spiritual devotion to God exhibited by Leah Sharibu, one of the girls abducted by the Boko Haram in Dapchi who is still in captivity.

Abidoye gave the advice during the installation of some leaders of the church in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday.

The Special Apostle Samuel Oyedepo was installed the new leader of the Omu-Aran District Headquarters Church at the event while Special Apostle Michael Korode was made the new Chairman of the district.

Abidoye said the best solution to ward off challenges was to hold unto God in prayers as exhibited by the girl by not renouncing her faith in order to gain freedom.

He decried the situation where most Nigerians, especially religious leaders, do jettison God’s doctrine as a result of lives simple afflictions.

“That little girl called Leah has challenged every one of us by refusing to denounce her faith while in the lion’s den.

“If that girl with the little faith in her can dare the consequences, then what about followers or leaders who are selling off their lives to the devil due to simple life difficulties that require us to only hold unto God.

“Even those challenges confronting the country, no matter how big, is within God’s intervention through our prayers,” he said.

The clergy advised the newly installed leaders to be more devoted and dedicated to their spiritual responsibilities.

Abidoye also charged those at the Nation’s helm of affairs to be God fearing and imbibe transparency, equity, diligence and honesty in their dealings.

Oyedepo, the newly installed district headquarters leader described his elevation as a call to serve God and humanity.

“This is a call to do more and not to be carried away by the euphoria of leadership,” he said.

Korode, on his part, thanked members and leaders of the church for the opportunity given to him to contribute his quota to the growth, progress and development of the church.