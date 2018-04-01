Pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Mustapha Akanbi, has urged the Federal Government to release the full names of all that have looted the country’s treasury.

The former Appeal Court President said the naming of corrupt Nigerians should cut across all political parties in order to give credibility to President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s efforts in fighting corruption.

Justice Akanbi told reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital shortly after a special prayer organised for him by members of Muslim Charitable Women Association of Nigeria founded by the wife of the Emir of Ilorin, Hajia R.A. Zulu Gambari at Justice Akanbi residence, Agbadam street, G.R.A Ilorin.

According to him, the announcement of those who looted government money should not be limited to members of opposition party (PDP) alone but should cut across members of ruling party too if government is sincere about war against corruption.

Justice Akanbi who said the release of looters of Nigerian funds was long over due stated.

“If there are members of APC or any other political parties, they should mention them so that there will credibility to what they are doing because fighting corruption should not be one sided.

“I have always said that why do they have to hide the names of those who have looted the nation’s treasury.

“If you know they have looted nation’s fund, let the public know and then take them to court so that people will feel confidence in what you are doing,” he added.