The Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) has called on Nigerians to use the Easter period to show love and forgive one another as well as pray for the goodness of the country.

The National Chairman of the Party, Mr Garshon Benson, in an interview on Sunday said Easter should be used to exemplify the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for the World and humanity.

“As Christians’ we believe that by this reason the blood of Jesus has washed away our sins and we are made clean and free.

“It is a time of love and forgiveness. It is a time for reflection. It is a time to embrace one another, because somebody has come to take our burden away from us.

“So, you don’t need to hold grudges against anybody. You have to open up your heart.

“You have to give back to humanity, which God happened to give to you freely, which is unlimited love, and that is the spirit of Easter,’’ Benson said.

The DPP Chairman also congratulated Nigerians, especially the Christians, for witnessing this year’s Easter celebration, advising them to imbibe the legacies and virtues of Jesus Christ while he was on earth.

“We congratulate every Nigerian and advised them to celebrate responsibly.

“This is not a time to do anything that is not of Christ. It is a time to reflect and pray that God should intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.’’