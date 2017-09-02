The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday banned tricycle operators popularly known as Keke from plying the roads in Owerri, the state capital .

This is coming few days he demolished the Owerri main market, which was greeted with crisis.

Okorocha said the decision to stop tricycle operators in the capital city was informed by his urban renewal program which he said was targeted at beautifying the Owerri town.

The governor who held meeting with the tricycle operators, disclosed that the enforcement of the order would begin next Tuesday, September 5.

Okorocha who stated that the tricycle operators were allowed to operate routes outside the capital city, maintained that only taxis would be allowed to operate in the metropolis forthwith.

In order for the operators to comply with the directive, the governor shared about 2000 Passat Wagon cars to the tricycle operators via balloting.

He said that second batch of beneficiaries would get their own cars in October while the third batch would have their own in December, 2017, respectively.

The streets where the Operators would not be allowed to operate are Douglas, Wetheral, Bank Road, Orlu Road and other designated roads.

Okorocha said “Few years ago when the Keke people gave me a very resounding support, I promised you people that I will change you from three legged to four legged and for that reason, today marks the beginning of movement from tricycle to full car. Now government has made provision for 2,000 taxis to enable all of you to have one taxi each. This is done to give you comfort and make your life prosperous. I would have not been happy if I finish this government without fulfilling my promise”.

“I give you this cars without subjecting you to pay for forms, or cost of transportation or any another fee, I release it free of charge, I am doing this for God’s sake that the poor people may smile. I want all of you to understand that I am making the highest sacrifice that it may be well with my people. I have tried to make Imo much better than I met it, as I struggle painfully, having sleepless nights to make the life of my people better, I want you to reciprocate by joining me in the fight to rescue the state totally from the hands of scavengers ravaging the state over the years,” he said.