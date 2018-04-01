As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the celebration can only be complete when the people live righteous life.

The Governor who spoke at the 86th birthday celebration of Deaconess Esther Eruemulor at Church of God Mission, Agbor yesterday (01/04/18) stated that Easter will be beneficial when there is true repentance.

“We should remember what this season represents, we are all sinners and with the realisation that our sins have been taken away, let us give our life totally to God, be obedient to God’s commandments and His teaching,” the Governor who was accompanied to the service by his wife, Dame Edith said.

He emphasised, “a wonderful Easter celebration can only be when you have given your life to God, by His (Jesus Christ) rising, we have all being lifted to the glory of God.”

The Governor congratulated Deaconess Eruemulor, observing that she was a great mobiliser as a politician and wonderful mother, adding, “the greatest thing that God has done for the family is that Mama knew God and grew to become a Deaconess in the Church.”

He also thanked her children for celebrating their mother.

Bishop Mathew Iregbenye, of Church of God Mission, Benin City, had in a sermon, said the Angels did not remove the stone for Jesus to rise, but such was done for people to go in and confirm that He has risen.

“Jesus appeared to His disciples when everywhere was locked, all men die but, only Jesus Christ resurrected, God has come to redeem us, He gave us a place to rejoice, man left it and He came back again to give us life; except a man is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God,” he stated.

Also yesterday, Governor Okowa was at Ibusa, Oshimili North local government area of Delta State where he attended the 90th birthday of Raphael Ezeoba, father of Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba (rtd), who was the 20th Chief of Naval Staff.

Governor Okowa, his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, former Governor James Ibori, Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, among other personalities attended the chiieftaincy title of Barr. (Mrs) Josephine Kachikwu, Chairman, Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission at Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North local government area of Delta State.

She was conferred with Ochiligwe of Onicha-Ugbo and Ezinne of Oligbo Kingdom.