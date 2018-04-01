The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Sunday, urged Christians in leadership positions to shun corruption and act as exemplary leaders for others to follow.

Kumuyi, who was represented by the church’s Camp Commandant, Pastor Andrew Umor, gave the advice at the grand finale of the 2018 National Easter Retreat of Church in Lagos.

The cleric said only the righteousness would move the country forward, adding that the retreat was to teach Christians how to shine as light in whatsoever positions they found themselves.

“We have had so much about corruption in Nigeria, but we know that true Christianity brings a difference and that is what this retreat is all about.

“It is about teaching believers to shine as light and be different from the unbelievers.

“Christians should not embezzle money in their offices but live according to the testimony of Christ,’’ the cleric said.

He also stressed the need for Christians to lead with conscience in leadership position,

able to deliver a different path to the nation, urging Christian leaders in Nigeria to return to the Bible.

Cleric said that the message in the convention was about having faith in Christ and repentance into a life that transformed society.

He underscored the need for Christians to be heirs of God’s Kingdom before they could inherit the provisions and treasures of God’s kingdom.

“If we return to the Bible and the basis and the truth that the Bible teaches, we won’t be having all these problems we have been having because therein lies all the solutions.

“The Word of God is the light the nation and righteousness exalts the nation so, if we return to the word, the way it is; then, there will be less problems,’’ he said.

The Lagos Moderator of the Church, Pastor Bayo Oyeyemi, also said the outpouring of the power of God at the convention was because the participants prepared for the programme.

“We see the excitement and the outpouring of the power of God upon the people of God.

‘’It did not just happen ordinarily but people were full of expectations, prayers and preparations.

“Nigerians should seek more of God and look unto Him because He is our maker and we must put Him first.

“The solution to crisis in Nigeria is God. God didn’t create man with crisis. Crisis is man-made and the solution is of God.

“If Nigerians will repent, Nigeria will be another heaven on earth,” Oyeyemi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the annual convention entitled “Heirs of His Kingdom” commenced on March 29 and ended on April 1.