Nasarawa state government has concluded plans to distribute 7,000 mattresses and beds to the tune N222 million to boarding secondary schools across the state before students resumption.

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, Ahmed Tukur, disclosed this on Saturday, at the Government House in Lafia, while addressing newsmen.

According to him, the gesture is part of the state government’s commitment to provide a very conducive environment for learning, both for teachers and students.

- Advertisement -

He noted that, the mattresses would be distributed to the 28 boarding schools across the state, saying, the administration of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura considers education as a top most priority and accords it special attention at all times.

The Special Assistant also said that, apart from the beds and mattresses, the state government would distribute 38,000 furniture and other instructional materials to all schools across the state.