The days of unchecked attacks on military locations may have ended going by the words of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Speaking during the Easter Luncheon organised on Sunday for airmen and officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the North-east theatre of operation, Abubakar said the capacity of the NAF to sniff out threat on military installations from afar has greatly improved.

The CAS, who was represented at the luncheon by the Air Task Force Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo, said the Air Force will continue to assist the counter-insurgency operation in the North-east and see to it that the war is won.

He said: “We are ready to take out criminals that want to attack our (military) locations. I can tell you no one can escape our eagle eyes, our technology and the effectiveness of our men.”

He said the war on terrorism is still on and needs the commitment of everyone in the theatre to win, urging all military officers to be vigilant and not rest on their oars.

He urged Christians to embrace the spirit of sacrifice that the Easter season denotes, saying: “Easter is a time Christians reflect on the sacrifice God pays in giving himself as a sacrifice to safe humankind.”

He said the soldiers should know that by their calling, they are expected to pay sacrifice for the continued existence of their nation.