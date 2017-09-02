Gov. Aminu Masari on Saturday warned people that specialised in spreading falsehood and rumours to immediately desist from doing so or face the consequences.

Masari gave the warning while receiving the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumuni Kabir, who paid him Sallah homage at his residence.

According to him, anybody caught spreading false information no matter how highly placed will be dealt with.

“Nobody or group of persons has threatened my life over my action or policies as being speculated by agents of doom.

“My administration is ready to execute programmes and policies that have direct bearing in the lives of Katsina citizens.

“I am ready to do what is right for the overall interest of the people of the state.” he said

The governor said that his administration was ready to accept constructive criticism or advice or recommendation from people of the state so as to move the state forward.

He said that people who hide under the social media or openly abusing him would now be handled with iron hand.

Masari, who spoke against recent attack of his leadership style by an Islamic Scholar, name with held said that he would not be intimidated by the comments of his critics.

He pledged to unfold his administration’s plan to reposition and restructure the state during the 30th Anniversary Celebration at the end of September.

“Anybody, who has something to say, will be allowed on that day to say his mind about my leadership style,” he said.

Earlier, the Emir of Katsina, Kabir, has observed that there was serious falling standard of education in the state.

“From my observation, the quality of Foundation education (primary education) is going down because some of the teachers completely lacked the method to teach the pupils.

“Many of the teachers at the primary level don’t have the techniques or methods to impact the knowledge to the pupils.” he said

Kabir recommended that holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE) and graduates, especially of education courses should be employed to teach the pupils.

The Emir called on well to do citizens of the state to come forward and assist the primary schools with modern teaching materials.