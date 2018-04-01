Journalists in the country have been urged to see the social media as a veritable platform that could engender development rather than being a tool for destructive criticism.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ekerette Udoh, who gave the advice in Uyo during an interview in his office, expressed regret that the social media were being used by some people to deliberately run down individuals and institutions.

Udoh said it was sad that a section of the media had chosen to work to satisfy “certain political interest” rather than promote the overall development of the country.

Udoh, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on media described his relationship with journalists in the state as cordial.

According to him, his experience working with journalists is exciting as the years he garnered in the industry has stood him in good stead as the image maker of the governor.

“I would say it’s been pretty exciting. It means I didn’t spend years in journalism for nothing; those years prepared me for moments like these. The media terrain in Akwa Ibom State has been very interesting”, he said.