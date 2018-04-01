Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and the opposition ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have called on Christians to pray for those in authority to enable them to lead the people with wisdom, fear of God and ensure peace and development.

Ikpeazu made the call through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos, to felicitate with Christians during the Easter celebration.

He urged Christians to follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ, especially in making sacrifices for the good of others.

Ikpeazu called on Christians to renew their hope in God in the course of celebrating Easter.

The governor appealed to Nigerians to make necessary sacrifices to ensure peace and development of Abia and the nation at large.

He said it was the duty of Christians to renew their hope in God, because a renewed hope in God would encourage them to attain greater heights.

Ikpeazu added that Christians ought to celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ, as well as reflect on their relationships with people, and make necessary sacrifices.

Also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its elected and appointed leaders, at all levels to reflect on the reason for the season and rededicate themselves to the service of humanity.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter to pray for the nation’s recovery to peace and economic prosperity.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the ideals of national unity, cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

He said that the nation had witnessed a lot of anguish including economic recession and gruesome bloodletting in the last three years.

He, however, said that with the right leadership coupled with unity and dedication of the citizens, the nation would surely come out of the current woods.

“Indeed, Easter which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, offers us a unique lesson in the ultimate triumph of life over death, good over evil, love over hatred, truth over falsehood, hope over despair and unity over strife.

“The PDP therefore urges Nigerians in the spirit of the season, to eschew all divisiveness, forgive and show love to one another as exemplified in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ,” he admonished,

Ologbondiyan, however, urged Nigerians not to despair saying PDP had repositioned its platform for the all important quest by the citizens to rescue the nation from the current painful misrule.

“On this note, we wish all Nigerians happy Easter celebrations,” the statement said.