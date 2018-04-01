Following the rising spate of socio-political tension in the Gulf of Guinea, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), Saturday insisted on the leadership of Nigeria within the Gulf of Guinea given Nigeria’s critical and strategic role in Africa.

Speaking at the decoration of the Coordinator Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Commodore YEM Musa to the new rank of Rear Admiral, Monguno insisted that Nigeria could not afford a pedestrian role as such position would be detrimental to the nation’s economic and political standing.

Monguno who joined the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, to decorate Musa argued that “we cannot think of the efforts of the Nigerian Navy without support from other services especially from the Central Government, the maritime challenges we have are enormous.

“One of the reasons I insisted on having the Gulf of Guinea summit in Abuja was because, we really pressed for Nigeria to take over the Chairmanship of the Gulf of Guinea being the only blue water Navy in the whole of the Gulf of Guinea.“And knowing full well the antecedents of the Nigerian Navy and so many situations, I just thought that it would also be an added platform for the Nigerian Navy to show what it can do,” Monguno stated.

The NSA said the Nigerian Navy is a fantastic service, stating that he has never had any issue with any of the Officers from the Navy serving at the ONSA, either in terms of competence or character.

He explained further that the decorated officer has done quite a lot in manning the Counter Terrorism Centre, ONSA.

He revealed that within a short period of time, he has launched about four National Action plans on Counter Terrorism, as well as Preventing and Countering Violent extremism, among others.

The CNS on his part, explained that the Nigeria Maritime environment was not getting safer, especially with the upcoming social-political activities that are taking off, but the Nigerian Navy is expected to benefit more with the elevation of Rear Admiral Musa.

“Our maritime environment is not getting any safer, especially with the upcoming social-political activities that are taking off, I think we will benefit now that you have been elevated and I want to thank the NSA for being here with us,” he said.

Ibas said he was elated over the presence of the National Security Adviser at the Naval Headquarters to witness the decoration of the newly promoted senior officer.

He explained that since Musa was posted to ONSA, he has displayed “innovative and robust strategies that the National Security Adviser had acknowledged and other members of the security community.”

Thanking God on his elevation, Musa expressed gratitude to President Muhammed Buhari, to have found him worthy of being promoted to the position of Rear Admiral.

He also appreciated the National Security Adviser for his exemplary leadership, inspiration, mentorship and fatherly support in the course of his career and actualisation of the enviable position.

He thanked the Chief of Naval Staff for his committed leadership to the Nigerian Navy and the opportunity given him to serve the nation in the position of Rear Admiral.

Also, the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Brig-Gen Adeyinka Tadese Famadewa was also promoted to the rank of Major General.

The PGSO stated that it was a privilege to have attained this level in the Armed Forces. “So it is a privilege not a right. we thank the President, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for finding us worthy, we thank our Service Chiefs and, of course, our direct boss, the National Security Adviser.

“We believe that with this new rank, there will be more responsibilities. It means, we will expect to give more to the generality of the Armed forces, and of course our great country Nigeria,” Famadewa said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin said Nigerian youths are currently facing enormous challenges, arguing sport activities remain a strategic means of tackling such challenges.

The CDS, represented by Air Vice Marshal WA Ameh spoke at the finals of the Armed Forces Youth Sports Championship in Volleyball, Basketball and Badminton held at the Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja.

He said: “This Championship brought together participants from various military barracks in Abuja to promote mutual cooperation and brotherhood. The challenges facing our youths today are enormous which must not be ignored for our country to succeed.”