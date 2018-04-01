The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra on Saturday vowed to stop the Ohanaeze Ndigbo from holding its planned summit to discuss the restructuring of Nigeria.

Describing the summit as “Fulani-sponsored Igbo summit”, the Biafra agitators said such a move was unacceptable.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group accused the President-General of Ohanaeze, Nnia Nwodo, and some Igbo leaders of sabotaging the Igbo cause by hobnobbing with Fulani oligarchy.

The group maintained that the only summit that it would support was one that would educate the people on a referendum to decide on Biafra and “not on restructuring to remain in Nigeria.’’

The statement partly read, “We, the indigenous people of Biafra, and its leadership worldwide, once again warn Chief Nwodo of Ohanaeze Ndigbo not to dare hold the Fulani-sponsored Igbo summit in Enugu.

“IPOB warns Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators not to dare IPOB or face the consequences from the youth. We are well aware of the nocturnal meetings between Nwodo and a certain Brigadier General affiliated to the GOC of 82 Division Enugu. The same people, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East governors ran to and convinced to launch Operation Python Dance II are the same people Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo are running to now for security.

“If Ohanaeze Ndigbo likes, let them surround the venue with armoured tanks and Fulani soldiers; one thing is certain, the summit will not hold unless Nwodo and his collaborators kill us all on that day.”

It vowed to go after Nwodo’s children, those of the South-East governors and other organisers of the summit should anything untoward happen to IPOB members who would come out en masse to disrupt the summit.

Asked to speak on IPOB’s threat, Nwodo said, “As a father, I would not want to enter into any crossfire with my children (IPOB members).

“They can say what they like. I’m not interested. These people are my children; I don’t want to enter into any crossfire with them. I’m their father, I can’t be replying to anything they say. I think the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze has replied them. I’m not interested.”