The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Abdulkadri Muazu, has informed members of the Special Mines Surveillance Taskforce on illegal mining, that President Buhari expressed disgust and concern over illegal mining in the country.

Muazu, who said this, yesterday, in Jos at the opening ceremony of a workshop on capacity building for members of the taskforce, also disclosed that the Federal Government is worried that the alarming rate of illegal mining poses great danger to its efforts at diversifying the economy from oil to solid mineral sector, as that the menace prevents investment for sustainable development.

Speaking through Karnap Wuyep, a Director in the Ministry’s Inspectorate, Abuja, Muazu, said it was in an attempt to address the issue that the past government of President Jonathan established the Presidential Special Mines Surveillance Taskforce in 2012.