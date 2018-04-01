Three hundred and one communities in Boki Local Council Area of Cross River State have finally attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

Boki, which was one of the two outstanding councils on the list of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to be declared ODF last year, celebrated 234 communities, which had earlier attained ODF in the state.

The remaining 67 communities were, at the weekend, declared ODF with presentation of certificates of award by UNICEF, in partnership with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSSA) programme, in Bashua community of Boki local government.

UNICEF Consultant, Boki council area, Samuel Itodo, congratulated the communities and Boki for achieving ODF status and appealed for sustainability in order to be free from disease outbreak.

Itodo said: “UNICEF is supporting the programme of Boki, so whatever we are doing here today, we are not helping UNICEF. Rather UNICEF is supporting us. You are working for yourself and UNICEF is congratulating you for this feat.