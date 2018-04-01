For Majority of Nigerians, the standard of living has moved from bad to worse in the last three years, Afrobarometer survey has revealed.

A survey anchored by CLEEN Foundation, Practical Sampling International and Afrobarometer, released in Abuja, yesterday, revealed that public perception of economic conditions, access to public services and government performance showed that 60 per cent of Nigerians believed that the country is going in the wrong direction.

According to the survey, about half of Nigerians went without enough food, medical care, cooking fuel or water, at least once during the previous year, adding that more than three-quarters of the population went without cash income at least once.

On anti-corruption fight, government was more favourably rated for its performance in fighting corruption, saying it has done fairly well or very well compared to economic management, which stood at 33 per cent.

Despite government efforts to combat corruption, citizens’ responses indicated that access to basic public service remains riddled with bribery, survey revealed.

Also, the survey showed 48 per cent saying the country economic condition is worse or much worse compared to a year ago, but an overwhelming majority of 82 per cent is optimistic that things would get better or much better in 12 months.

Reacting to the report, a human right Activist, Jaye Gaskia stated that the most significant thing to do was to awaken the average Nigerian citizen’s consciousness to realise that provision of basic services by government is a constitutional right of citizens.