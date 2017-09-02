The Kano State Government has set up a nine-man committee to recover over N900m given as loans to rice farmers under the Anchor Borrower Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Managing Director of the state Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, Prof. Mahmoud Daneji, on Saturday said members of the committee included representatives of the CBN, Bank of Agriculture and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria.

Daneji said the committee was expected to visit the defaulting farmers in all the 44 local government areas of the state with a view to ensuring that they pay the loan within the stipulated period.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the defaulting farmers have been given up to the end of this harvesting season to pay the loans or face prosecution.

“The farmers have up to the end of the harvesting season to pay the loans or else the government will go ahead to recover the loans through legal means,” Daneji said.

He lamented that a total of N906m was disbursed to the rice farmers in the state but regretted that not up to N6m was recovered.

The state chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria recently constituted a similar committee with a view to recovering the loans.