Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged people of the state to join hands with the government to make the state peaceful and safe for all.

El-Rufai, made the appeal on Saturday in his Easter message, charged the people to uphold each other in common humanity and pray for peace in the land.

“Let us do our best to promote harmony in our communities and reject strife in our land. Let hope never depart from our hearts.

“As we push on to improve the quality of life by providing qualitative and affordable education and decent healthcare we pray God Almighty for the blessings and lessons of Easter to spread all through the state, and move all to be better people,” he said

He added: “Easter calls for dedication to duty, and putting the interest of the other before personal gains, as Jesus taught us by sacrificing His life for all.

“This festival of triumph follows the holy season of Lent, during which the Christian community engaged in fasting, prayers and works of charity.

“As people of faith, let us continue to practice in our daily lives the lessons of sacrifice, care for the poor, deep spiritual reflection and love for all humankind, irrespective of tribe or religion, observed during the fasting.

The governor said, for more than two thousand years, Easter had symbolised the triumph of hope over despair and an affirmation that darkness cannot trump the plans and wishes of Almighty God.

According to him, Jesus Christ set an example of sacrifice that has moved men and women through the ages.

“As we celebrate the triumph of Christ, let us embrace all the lessons of Easter, never losing faith in the will of Almighty God, and the triumph of good over evil,” he stressed.