Immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Saturday lamented that the terror being unleashedon innocent Nigerians by the ravaging fulani herdsmen was capable of tearing Nigeria apart.

Speaking at the grand reception organized by the people of Ubulu-Uku in honour of their daughter, Mrs Onyemeachi Mrakpor, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency at the National Assembly, Uduaghan said the sensitive nature of the insurgency has successfully created a web of intrigue.

The former Governor who chaired the ceremony, said “the issue of Herdsmen insurgencies is very sensitive. The challenge has the potential of breaking the country. It has done a lot of damages. Farmers are no longer going to farm. This means increase in hunger level. It is that bad.”

While paying glowing tribute to the departed king of Ubulu-Uku, HRM, Obi Edward Akaeze, who was kidnapped and murdered by gunmen, Uduaghan ommended the lawmaker for her brave stand in presenting the issue of the ravaging herdsmen on floor of the green chambers.

Uduaghan who spoke further, endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second term in office, urging political office holders to give unflinchingly support the Governor to succeed.

He said “Dr Okowa will be the Governor of Delta State from 2015 to 2023. Our Governor, don’t listen to the stories you hear, you know the way people talk, don’t worry, no shaking, we are here for you.

“Delta is a PDP state, it will remain a PDP state; Deltans ensure you go and get your permanent voters cards, it will enable you prepare for the 2019 elections. I want to urge political office holders not to give the Governor stress, add value to the Governor’s activities, don’t give him stress.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who also spoke at the event, commended Mrs Mrakpor for attracting development to her people.